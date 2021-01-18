Chilly Air Moves In, Few Chances for Flurries This Week

7Weather- Chilly air moves in, and there are a few days this week where we could see festive flakes/snow showers.

Tuesday starts with bright skies, and then clouds move in mid-day. The weather is similar to what we had Monday, with light, spotty precipitation in the afternoon that doesn’t have much of an impact on your day. Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Wednesday morning could have a few flurries, but as of now, it looks like the better chance for snow showers will be in the afternoon. It won’t amount to much with patchy coatings possible. Temperatures start in the mid 20s, and then we get into the mid 30s in the afternoon.

Every day this month has been above average, but now we could possibly add one or two boxes below average Wednesday and Thursday.

There could be festive flakes Friday evening/night, and then chilly air moves back in for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will have a chilly breeze with temperatures in the 30s.