Chilly Air Moves in for Mother’s Day Weekend

7Weather- Remember when we hit close to 80º last weekend? Well we will be far from that for Mother’s Day weekend. Temperature start in the 30s in the morning, and only get into the 40s & 50s in the afternoon. Bring in outdoor plants. Frost could form this weekend.

Showers push in this evening, and at the same time, cold air is moving in. Most of the area only sees rain with some wet snowflakes mixed in here and there, but higher elevations in northern Worcester County and southern New Hampshire could see a slushy coating on grassy areas.

The bulk of the precipitation moves out by Saturday morning, but there will be lingering clouds and flakes, especially at the coast. It will be a cold start to the day with near-record morning low temperatures in the mid 30s. A chilly breeze will make it feel like the 20s.

The rest of the day is windy and chilly for this time of year. Highs only make it into the the low and mid 40s. There will be periods of sun, but this system is slow to clear, so we could see spot showers in the afternoon, maybe even some flakes.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 8 AM – 9 PM Saturday for the coast and Worcester County. Gusts could occasionally be up to 40-50 mph.

Mother’s Day starts cold! These temperatures will hit right around sunrise (5:30 AM). These numbers are close to daily record low temperatures for May 10th. We do rebound more than Saturday, but it’s still windy. Temps jump into the low 40s by 9 AM, and then get to the low 50s by the early afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 50s, but again, it will feel cool with the wind.