Back to a late winter feel to the air this morning with temps running at or below freezing for most to start the day. Despite some sunshine, it won’t warm up all that much near the coast today as highs hold near 40 there with an onshore wind off the chilly waters. Inland, we’ll run 45-50, still a bit cool for early April.

Clouds thicken up late day and we’ll track some scattered showers tonight. Initially, it’ll be cold enough for some flakes/sleet pellets to be in the mix, but most of the precip tonight and tomorrow falls as scattered rain showers. Temps jump up tomorrow too, back into the low to mid 60s.

A cold front with showers along it will slide through late Thursday night/predawn Friday morning, pushing the wet weather offshore by daybreak. Some milder air still lingers Friday and as sunshine breaks out, temps will likely soar well into the 60s to near 70. Great for the Sox home opener!

Rain and chillier air return Saturday afternoon as highs are stuck in the 40s. 60s are back with scattered showers on Sunday.