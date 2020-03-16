Chilly Air, Sun to Start The Week

With temps in the 20s and wind chills in the teens, it is one of the colder starts to the day we’ve seen over the last couple weeks. At least the sunshine is bright to start the day with an increase of scattered clouds developing later this morning and into the afternoon. The recovery wont be too shabby with highs near 40 this afternoon. Good enough to get in the backyard and let the kids run around or get some yard work done.

Tomorrow, scattered light showers move in. Early in the day, it’s cold enough for spotty snow showers northwest of 495, although, don’t expect much other than spotty coatings. The milder air does win out, producing scattered rain showers through the afternoon as temps warm into the 40s to near 50.

Rain totals run a tenth of an inch or less for most, although some higher totals, 0.25-0.50″, are possible across Buzzards Bay/Cape and the Islands.

Yard work these days can be a nice way to get outside and be productive and a good way to decompress with all that’s going on. I’m sure you folks with green thumbs will have your yard looking pristine by early May. While tomorrow isn’t all that great for it, showers are fairly light for most. Thursday is a widespread chilly rain, but Wednesday looks like a great day for a hike or some yard time.

Gusty winds kick in Friday as temps surge. A few scattered showers are possible, but we’ll still have plenty of dry hours mixed in. The weekend turns much cooler, but also dry.