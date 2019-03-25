Chilly Air, Then A Big Warm-Up

Back to work, back to school, and back to some cooler air on this Monday. After a fantastic end to the weekend, temperatures today run about 8-10 degrees cooler with highs back down in the 40s to near 40. Even chillier air settles in tonight, providing numbers well below freezing from 28 in Boston to about 18 in the colder suburbs. That chilly air holds on tomorrow with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s… coolest at the coast.

In fact, as temperatures start to moderate in the mid to upper 40s Wednesday and low to mid 50s Thursday, it’ll be noticeably cooler (5-10 degrees cooler) at the coastline thanks to sea breezes kicking in.

The milder air comes back at the end of the week with a warm front and a few passing showers on Friday. Friday’s temps hover near 60, then jump up to 65-70 on Saturday! At least away from the coast. It’ll be much cooler at the south coast, only near 50 there.

Have a good day.

https://twitter.com/clamberton7?lang=en