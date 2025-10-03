Cool, crisp air greets us on this Friday morning with temps in the mid 30s and lower 40s for many locations outside the cities.

With winds kicking west, the rebound is quick today, and temps bounce back into the lower 70s for the afternoon. A beauty of an October day for sure.

Summer makes a return over the weekend and sticks around right through mid-week next week. The next chance of rain won’t roll in until sometime Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Behind that front, it’ll be much cooler to end the workweek next week.