Chilly And Dry Weather This Weekend, After a Soggy Christmas

7Weather- Chilly air moves in for the weekend, after a soggy and mild Christmas.

Highs reached into the low and mid 60s this morning, and then we were in the 50s the rest of the day. The morning was windy with isolated locations seeing gusts between 50-65 mph. This lead to pockets of damage across the area.

It was was also a soggy Christmas. Boston and Worcester broke the record for daily max precipitation, meaning we had the wettest Christmas on record. Worcester shattered the old record of 1.15″ set back in 1986.

Things calm down for the weekend, and we go back to reality. We’re not too worried about road conditions Saturday morning, but we can’t rule out some slick spots. It will be a nice, winter day with highs in the low and mid 30s. A chilly breeze will make it feel like the 20s.

There will be less wind on Sunday with highs in the upper 30s. It is dry, and there will be plenty of sunshine. Clouds return Monday, and it is mild in the upper 40s. There could be a spot shower, but most cities stay dry.