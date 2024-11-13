The chill is in the air this morning with temps starting off in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Add in a bit of a breeze, and it certainly feels like we’re deep into Fall. Highs only recover into the mid 40s this afternoon despite a lot of sunshine, although more clouds mix in across Southeasts Mass. The relative humidity drops to 25% inland and about 35% near the coast. That, combined with gusty winds will once again prompt the brush fire risk to remain high, so a red flag warning is in place.

Temps tumble tonight, backtracking into the 20s for most.



Mostly sunny skies win out tomorrow with highs again only in the mid 40s again. The wind will be light inland, but still a bit breezy near the coast.



Friday, through the weekend, temps do moderate back to average, then above them by Sunday. We’ll track two ocean storms to our east then too, however, much of the moisture will stay to our east, allowing for the parched pattern to persist.