What a beautiful day it was yesterday with highs in the 60s, even some 70s with sunshine! Today will look and feel a lot different. Hello springtime in New England! Plan on a chilly rain later today.

Temperatures are starting off in the 40s, and we’ll stay in the 40s. It’s a dry start under abundant cloud cover. Scattered showers move in by late morning/midday. Showers continue this afternoon, some moderate rain at times. Off and on showers continue through tonight.

Overnight, there will be a few showers, drizzle and fog. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s/low 40s. Temperatures will rise as warmer air moves in by sunrise. Tomorrow, rain favors the morning hours. These showers are associated with a cold front that will help to clear things out by the second half of the day. We’ll even see some breaks in the cloud cover and sun! Our Sunday highs will be more mild in the mid/upper 50s, some overachievers could touch 60° with sunshine.

Another wave of moisture will interact with chillier air Monday morning. We’ll likely see a wintry mix of rain, snow and sleet. A clipper system brings another chance for a rain or snow shower Tuesday. Heads up Wednesday and Thursday mornings will be cold with morning temperatures below freezing. It’s more seasonable for the end of the week. The chance for showers returns Friday into next weekend.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black