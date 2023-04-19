April, being more like April the last few days as more of a seasonable chill has settled back in. Today, we’ll continue that theme with a busy breeze out of the west and high temps holding in the low to mid 50s for most. With chilly air aloft thanks to an upper-level low just to our north, it’ll be easy to manufacture some midday clouds, so do expect at times for the sky to go mostly cloudy. The atmosphere is dry, so despite the extra clouds at times, we won’t track any showers.

Clouds fade out early this evening, as the breeze diminishes as well. Heading to Fenway? It’ll be cool tonight, but decent baseball weather overall with temps near 50.

Tomorrow, we’ll step the temps up a bit as highs head for the mid to upper 60s inland. We’ll near 60 at the coast before a sea breeze to kick in. Temps Friday are even higher, low 70s inland, 50s to near 60 at the coast.

The weekend is split, with Sunday being the rainy day as showers will be widespread in the morning, through early afternoon.