While the forecast stays dry for us today, it’ll be cool with a chilly breeze coming in off the ocean as we go through the day. The wind will be strongest at the coast, especially down through Southeast Mass. Clouds tend to be thinning the farther inland you go, and thickest near the coast. Highs today only recover into the lower 40s. Winds gusts 20-25mph inland and 25-40mph at the coast.

Tonight, clouds thicken up and tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers/sprinkles around. That’ll allow for a raw, chilly feel to the air from start to finish as it’ll be damp at times.

A Wednesday warm-up is in store with highs running in the 50s to near 60. We’ll also track some scattered showers as an unsettled pattern starts to return. More widespread rain is likely Thursday into Thursday night, providing the opportunity for another 1-3″ along the axis of heavier rain. Whether that’s confined to far eastern New England, or more widespread, will determine if another round of basement/street flooding and renewed river/stream issues occurs.

Friday afternoon into Easter weekend looks dry and seasonably cool as of now.