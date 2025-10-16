Dry, gusty breezes out of the north are with us over the next couple of days as an area of low pressure near Nova Scotia drops due south and strengthens. While it’s too far away to bring us much wet weather, it will allow for afternoon clouds to back in across eastern Mass with a few spotty sprinkles/showers across the Cape and Islands. Highs are stuck in the low to mid 50s, allowing for a chilly feel to the day overall.

Today, the gusts run 25-35mph area wide. Tonight and tomorrow, those strongest gusts will be focused across the Cape and Islands, pushing 30-40mph there. Inland, we’ll run 15-25mph.

Highs tomorrow run near 60 with mostly sunny skies.

The weekend looks dry from start to finish. Winds are lighter Saturday and increase out of the south Sunday. It’ll be milder Sunday too with highs in the mid 60s to near 70.





The next chance for wet weather to be widespread is Monday.