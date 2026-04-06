The wet weather we dealt with on Easter Sunday is in the rearview, with a gusty west wind drying us out this morning. The breeze runs 15-25mph with gusts 30-35mph, adding a chill to the air. Highs today recover to around 50 with a partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Temps tonight slip back into the low to mid 30s.



We’ll track some scattered rain and snow showers in the mix tomorrow, with the best chance of some wet flakes in the mix northwest of 495 in the morning. Any breaks of sun through the day will allow temps to bump up into the mid 40s to near 50. That’s about 5 degrees below average for the time of year.

Wednesday will be cool too, but with light winds and bright skies. Highs near 50 away from the coast with temps staying low to mid 40s along the shore.



The warm-up starts Thursday with a busy southwest wind and temps running into the mid to upper 50s.



Friday into Saturday will jump well into the 60s. While there could be a passing shower with a front Saturday, then weekend does look mainly dry. It’ll likely be a bit cooler on Sunday.