A northeast wind prevails today as temps slide into the low to mid 40s this afternoon. Clouds win out as patchy drizzle or a spot shower is possible from time to time. With that said, there will be a lot of dry hours too. Dry enough for baseball to get in at Fenway Park, it’ll just be a cool, raw feel to the air at the game with temps in the lower 40s.



Temps hold steady tonight in the lower 40s with a few scattered showers from time to time. As a warm front lifts through tomorrow, temps jump as winds turn southwest. It’ll take the longest to warm near the coast, as a stubborn ocean breeze lingers for awhile. It’ll likely take until late-day to kick out the ocean air in Boston. With that said, low to mid 70s are certainly possible inland for many. Mid morning to mid afternoon will be dry, but late afternoon/early evening will likely see showers/thunder rumble on through. That’s with a cold front.

The other side of the cold front offers chillier that comes in with a gusty wind on Friday with temps running 55-60 and winds gusting 30-40mph.



The weekend looks good overall with temps running on the chilly side each morning as numbers dip into the upper 20s and low 30s by day. Saturday afternoon drifts back to near 50, and we’ll run 55-60 on Easter Sunday.

Next week looks mild and dry with plenty of 60s and 70s… perhaps, just perhaps even a run at 80 sometime late in the week, especially away from the coast.