Today was a cool one with temperatures a hair below average, but the chilly breeze brought back our friend the Wind Chill. And the wind chill will be back again tomorrow as well. Highs today were about 50 degrees give or take but the wind made it feel like the upper 30s and lower 40s for much of the afternoon.

Wind will settle down a bit tonight which will allow temperatures to cool down overnight. Most should hold on to the 30s but a few towns could dip into the upper 20s by sunrise.

Tomorrow will rebound back to the 40s but it’ll be cooler than today as I think even hitting 50° will be a stretch. Again, the cool breeze will make it feel like the 30s and low 40s.

Cool is the theme of the week with one exception… a surge in temperatures on Thursday.

We get underneath a warm front on Thursday which will send temperatures to the upper 60s — 15 degrees above average. But it’s a one and done situation. A cold front will be quick to follow and temperatures will plummet back to the 40s for Friday. Showers will accompany the cold front but that looks to be strictly overnight Thursday night to Friday morning.