The wind was chilly, but at least it was dry yesterday with sunshine getting on through. Today, we keep the chilly wind in place, but we’ll also add in plenty of clouds and occasional patchy drizzle/spotty light showers. High temps are stuck in the upper 30s to near 40. Winds gusts 25-40mph, strongest Southeast Mass.

Tomorrow, a lot of clouds are still around with patchy morning drizzle and a few spotty showers in the afternoon. With that said, it won’t be a washout and it will also be a milder day with highs reaching well into the 50s for many.

Temps stay near 50 Thursday with the risk of rain going up. Rain will likely be steady at times, with pockets of heavy rain develop. Along the axis of steadiest/heaviest rain, 1-3″ will likely fall Thursday, through Thursday night. Right now, eastern and southeastern Mass are most prone to the heaviest rain. We’ll watch for adjustments east/west with that as the storm gets closer.

The rain does taper off Friday morning, and that’ll allow for a mainly dry Friday afternoon, through Easter Weekend. Temps will be near seasonable, about 50 degrees, with a gusty breeze at times. Should be decent travel weather though.