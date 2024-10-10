Another seasonably cool start this morning with temps back into the 40s to kick off the day. Overall, it’ll be a chilly day with highs only bouncing back into the mid to upper 50s with a mix of sun and clouds. A gusty wind develops too, providing an extra chill as winds from the northwest push 20-30mph.

Cool air prevails tonight with lows back into the mid 30s to lower 40s for most. The bounce back is nice, in the low to mid 60s, and the cool breeze won’t be as strong.



Saturday, we’ll near 70 in the afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.



A few showers are possible Sunday afternoon to early Monday, but they’ll be scattered as most towns/cities get less than 0.25″ of rain.



It’s chilly mid week next week with highs in the 50s and overnight lows in the 30s.





