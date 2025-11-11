While Tuesday is the windiest day this week, breezy conditions will linger over the next few days, making already chilly temperatures feel even colder!

Tonight temperatures will drop to the upper 20s and low 30s, so make sure you’ve got your heat on! We’ll have variable clouds overnight but overall we’ll be quiet.

Early Wednesday morning with the breeze, it’ll feel like the mid to upper 20s. So once again, you’ll want your full winter gear as you commute to work. Even during the warmest part of the day, the breezy conditions will make the highs in the low 40s feel like the 30s.

You may notice a few flakes in the sky again, but we aren’t expecting any real accumulation.

Thursday won’t be as cold, but the breeze will linger again. Morning lows will be around the low 30s with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s. Skies will remain mostly cloudy.

Friday: more of the same! Low 30s to mid 40s with cloudy conditions and a breeze.

Saturday the breeze will subside and we’ll see a little bit more sun with partly sunny skies. Lows will hit the mid 30s with highs in the low 40s. We’re tracking rain, and the chance for some brief wintry mix showers in the hills, on Sunday with lows in the low 30s and highs near 50.

That rain won’t last long, as we become partly sunny for Monday. However, it’ll be downright windy again making the highs in the low 40s feel very cold. Tuesday will be similar. Stay tuned!