7Weather- It won’t be as windy tomorrow, but we’ll keep a chilly breeze around. Wind is light on Tuesday and temperatures move up several degrees.

You’ll need the winter jacket again on Monday! Wind isn’t too bad in the morning with a west wind at 5-15mph, but that’s enough to get our feels like temperatures into the teens.

It is a bright day and highs make it into the low 40s. Wind picks up in the afternoon so wind chills are close 30º.

We don’t have any big weather systems across the country on Monday. If this is your travel day, it’s looking good. Expect some wet weather in parts of southeast Texas and south Florida.

Tuesday has less wind and we make into the mid 40s. Wednesday is mild with highs near 50º. Wind is light and skies are mainly sunny.

Travel across New England and the Northeast looks great leading into Thanksgiving on Thanksgiving Day. It’s dry and seasonable.

Things are looking as good for travel on Friday and Saturday. Expect on and off wet weather Friday afternoon through Saturday night.

There is decent amount of uncertainty with this system so stay tuned! Weather models aren’t in agreement with the location on the low pressure system which plays a big role on the type of precipitation we’ll get. Right now I’m leaning on a warmer storm that brings rain and maybe ends with wet snow Saturday evening. The bigger impact might end up being the wind.