After a beneficial 1.5 – 2.5″ of rain across the area, we dried out nicely yesterday afternoon. The gusty breeze added a chill in the air, and once again today, will add a chill to the air. Highs today max out in the mid to upper 40s with winds gusting out of the northwest 25-35mph under a mix of sun and clouds.



We’ll kick off the shortened workweek quiet tomorrow with highs in the upper 40s. While there will be a bit of a cool breeze, it won’t be as strong as today’s, with wind gusts tomorrow around 15-20mph.



Tuesday, we’ll track another round of wet weather moving in as many of us pick up another 0.25″-0.50″ of rain. The system is progressive and out of here Tuesday night. That’ll set the stage for great travel weather across New England on Wednesday.

The next storm after that is slated for Thanksgiving as rain and interior wet snow arrives by midday. The bulk of the precip falls in the afternoon, through Thursday night. As of this morning, the system appears fast enough that we’ll wrap it up early Friday morning. Rain/snow line, and amounts, TBD as we get closer to the storm. Right now, the highest chance for snow does favor the higher terrain, but something we’ll keep an eye on.

Next Friday afternoon – weekend looks chilly and breezy, but mainly dry. Heading north? Ski Country will likely get some natural snow Thursday/Friday and continued chances for snow showers and good snow making weather through next weekend. Opening week of December looks cold too. We’ll see if any snow chances can get in here too.





