Back to back days of temps in the 60s to low 70s are in the books, and in classic Spring style, the weather yesterday was a bit all over the place, navigating between warm sunshine and gusty showers/storms. Overall, we’ve done ok for ourselves the last couple days as it finally feels like late winter’s grip has slipped away.



Sure, it’s much cooler this morning and the breeze will be gusty today, but with temps near 50 this afternoon, it won’t be nearly as cool/raw as what we just had over the weekend. Gusts run 25-35mph through the day as clouds and a few breaks of sun rule the day.

After a chilly start tomorrow, we’ll rebound nicely into the mid to upper 50s with a mostly sunny sky. The breeze with gust 20-25mph out of the west, but it won’t be as strong as today’s



60s return Friday with a few late-day/night showers possible a warm front lifts through.



Saturday’s surge of warm air comes in with a gusty southwesterly wind. Highs push into the 70s to near 80 with a few isolated showers possible. By far, it’ll likely be the warmest air we’ve seen this season.



A front slips through Saturday night and by Easter Sunday, dry air and cooler air returns. It’ll still be in the low 60s, so not all that cold. Marathon Monday is near 40 in the morning and near 60 in the afternoon, clouds increase in the afternoon with a few showers possible late in the day.