While the worst of the storm is by far over, we’ve still got some unsettled weather in its wake. For the rest of your Friday night, lows will drop to the 30s and we can’t rule out some isolated sprinkles or flurries.

Saturday, it’s more of the same. Cloudy skies, chilly high temperatures in the 40s, and a breezy wind that’ll make it feel like the 30s instead. Those winds will gust to 25-30 mph at times, while it could be even windier on the Cape.

There’s also a chance for spotty sprinkles or light rain showers, especially in the late afternoon and early evening. Since it will be breezy, I’d go with a rain coat rather than an umbrella. However, the rain will be so light that if you’re only going to be outside for a few minutes, you likely don’t even need a rain coat.

Sunday will be drier, but still breezy and chilly. Thankfully, the forecast for the solar eclipse on Monday looks great for viewing. Skies will be mostly sunny and temperatures warm if you plan on going out to see it – just don’t forget your official eclipse glasses. That’s a nice forecast compared to what we typically see this time of year, which overwhelmingly, is cloudy skies.