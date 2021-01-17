Chilly Breeze To Start The Week

7Weather- It won’t be as windy as Sunday, but we do start the week with a chilly breeze.

Monday morning will have sunshine with temperatures in the low 30s. By 11 AM, we jump to about 40º, but a breeze will make it feel chilly. Highs make it into the low 40s in the afternoon, and a cold front moving through the region brings in lots of clouds for the second part of the day.

We keep a bit of breeze around on Tuesday. The day starts bright, and then clouds move in throughout the afternoon. Temperatures make it into the mid and upper 30s.

A weak system moves through the region Wednesday, making it mainly cloudy, and giving us the chance for flurries. It will actually feel like winter with highs near freezing, and wind chills in the 20s.

Thursday is mainly cloudy, and there’s a chance for snow showers late in the day. It doesn’t look like this will amount to much. It looks like we’ll see patchy coatings across the area.