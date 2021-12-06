7Weather- Chilly air move in tonight and tomorrow, and then a system brings light snow on Wednesday.

A cold front moves through the region tonight bringing in gusty winds and showers. As this line of rain moves in (after 7 PM), you’ll hear the wind howling. The line on rain moves out by 11 PM-Midnight, and then chilly air comes rushing in.

Temperatures will be in the low 30s by 7 AM tomorrow morning. A chilly breeze will make it feel like the low and mid 20s. The afternoon has a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 30s. We’ll keep that breeze around that will make it feel about 5-10º colder than the actual temperature.

Here’s what we’re thinking for Wednesday afternoon – Wednesday night. As of now (this might change in the next 24 hours), it looks like areas along 128 will see 1″ of snow and outside of 128 (areas in the blue) likely get about 2″ of snow. Higher elevations and the Merrimack Valley have a better chance of seeing 3″ of snow.

This low pressure system will wobble as it approaches us. This means the snow map might change by tomorrow afternoon. Stay tuned!

Expect a slow afternoon commute. It is possible that we have an 1″ on the ground by 5-6 PM Wednesday evening.

That snow moves out by midnight Wednesday night. Thursday has a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the mid 30s.

Friday is not a washout. It’s looking like a few showers after sunset. Saturday has on and off rain and windy conditions. Showers are around Sunday morning and temperatures are falling throughout the day as a cold front moves through the area.