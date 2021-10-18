It will be a chilly night at Fenway for Game 3. Temperatures are in the low 50s at first pitch and then we drop into the upper 40s for the late innings. A breeze will make it feel chilly. Tuesday’s game at Fenway is dry and in the mid 50s. A cool breeze will be around throughout the night. Wednesday’s 5PM game is mild in the mid 60s. It is clear with light wind.

Expect a chilly start to the day tomorrow with temperatures starting off in the upper 30s to low 40s for most locations. It is mainly sunny and highs reach into the upper 50s to low 60s.

It’s not as cool Wednesday morning with temperatures in the low 50s. It is a bright day with highs near 70º. It will be breezy at times but not as windy as the start of the week.

We got back to temperatures about 10 degrees above average on Thursday. There will be a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 70s.

A cold front approaches the area on Friday, but we get to about 70º before it arrives. We’re watching a system that could bring a few showers on Saturday. As of now it is not looking like a washout, but it is cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Sunday is dry with a mix of clouds and sun.