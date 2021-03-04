Chilly Breezes Settle In

No doubt, it was a nice day yesterday with highs running in the 40s to near 50 with lighter winds and a decent deal of sunshine. While we repeat the sunshine/dry air part, we do watch the temperatures chill a bit as a busy breeze out of the northwest develops. Highs today are capped at seasonably levels, in the lower 40s.

Winds pick up the pace this afternoon into this evening. While it won’t be nearly as windy, or damaging, as a couple of nights ago, it’ll provide a chill for sure as gusts push 25-30mph. It’ll also drop this wind chills down into the single digits and teens early tomorrow morning.

Highs hold in the lower to mid 30s Friday – Sunday, but winds will be lighter over the weekend, so not bad overall. Looking for a taste of Spring? We’ll find it next week as highs head toward 60 by Wednesday and Thursday. In fact, we’ll likely have a 3-4 day stretch of 50+ weather that’ll start Tuesday.