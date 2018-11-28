Chilly Breezes

It’s nice to have some dry air back in place for the morning commute today as west winds will be busy, gusting 20-30mph at times today. Sure, it adds a bit of a chill to the air, but it’ll also help dry out the ground. While I don’t expect much more rain today, there will likely be a few sprinkles/light showers this afternoon as a lot of cold air aloft creates some instability. A few flurries may even fly where the air is cold enough (northwest of Boston).

Speaking of flakes… check out the snow depth up north! Much of Ski County picked up 1-2 FEET of snow with this last storm and it has been an incredible start to the ski season there.

In fact, Sunday River tweeted out this picture below yesterday and captioned it saying “This is what nearly 5 FEET of snow since opening looks like”. Impressive for sure!

The cool and breezy pattern continues tomorrow, but we’ll stay dry with highs in the low to mid 40s. That should work out just fine for the Boston Common tree lightning!

The next round of rain arrives Saturday night and Sunday.

