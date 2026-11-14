Happy Saturday! It was bit cloudy and chilly today, and while your Sunday won’t exactly be a warm one, at least it’ll be quite a bit brighter!

Evening temperatures will drop to the 30s with overnight lows into Sunday morning tumbling down to the upper 20s and low 30s. Skies will be partly cloudy, and we can’t rule out a sprinkle or flurry.

Sunday morning will be cold and bright. In the afternoon, a few more clouds will roll in as high temperatures warm to the mid to upper 40s.

The problem maker is the wind. Winds will gust to 20-25 mph in the late morning through the afternoon, making it feel like the upper 30s and low 40s during the warmest part of the day. Make sure to bundle up if headed outside!

Sunday night looks partly cloudy and cold. Lows will once again dip to the 20s and 30s. Monday looks bright! The cold morning will warm to the upper 40s and low 50s in the afternoon thanks to the sun. We get rid of the breeze, too.

Tuesday morning will be a cold start in the 20s! It’ll still be sunny, though, and that means our afternoon will be nicer in the mid 50s.

Wednesday morning won’t be quite as cold. We’ll start off in the 30s instead with highs way up into the upper 50s and low 60s! Add some bright skies, and that’s a nice day! Thursday: 30s to low 60s and mostly sunny. Friday: mostly sunny, 30s to low 60s again. Saturday starts chilly and the afternoon will be back to being cooler, but not cold, in the upper 50s with partly sunny skies. Stay tuned!