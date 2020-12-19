Chilly, Calm Weekend

7Weather- It remains chilly this weekend. It’s dry today, and then there could be few showers around sunset on Sunday.

It is a cold start to the weekend with Saturday morning lows in the single digits and teens. High reach into the upper 20s to low 30s this afternoon, and clouds gradually move in. Winds are light throughout the day, so at least we won’t be dealing with much of a wind chill.

We could see a few peeks of sun early Sunday morning, and then the rest of the day is cloudy. Temperatures reach into the low and mid 30s in the afternoon. Most of the daylight hours are dry, and then a light wintry mix if possible around 4-5 PM. This system is fast-moving, with the precipitation ending by 9-10 PM.

The first part of next week is chilly with highs in the mid and upper 30s. There will be lots of clouds around Monday and Tuesday, and then sunshine on Wednesday. As of now, a low pressure system brings mild weather for Christmas Eve, and the chance for showers late in the day.