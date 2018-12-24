Chilly Christmas Day

It was a warm Christmas back in 2015! Highs reached into the low 60s! It was a snowy Christmas last year but it technically didn’t count as a white Christmas.

Boston recorded 2.9″ of snow on Christmas Day but because we didn’t have 1″ of snow on the ground at 7 AM on December 25th, it didn’t count as a “white Christmas”.

This year we will wake up to cold but seasonable temperatures in the upper 20s with mostly sunny skies.

Sunrise on Christmas morning is at 7:11 AM.

By lunch time skies will be clear and we will be close to 35 degrees. If you’re having an early dinner on Christmas Day, we stay in the mid-30s but by evening we drop down back into the 20s.

Wednesday and Thursday are dry and sunny with highs in the 30s. We end the week with rain and windy conditions. It looks like this system moves in Thursday night with the chance for a quick wintry mix northwest of 495. The precipitation turns to rain across the entire area as temperatures rise into 40s by Friday morning.

We hit highs early in the day on Saturday and it will be breezy.