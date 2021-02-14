Chilly & Cloudy Valentine’s Day, Messy Mix Late Monday into Tuesday

After some patchy drizzle this morning along the South Coast and the Cape, there could be some lingering slick spots through mid-morning, otherwise we’re looking at improving travel conditions through this afternoon.

Clouds stick around today and although today is slight warmer than yesterday, we will still be below normal for mid-February.

We will remain below normal through the bulk of the work week (or vacation week for students and teachers of Massachusetts).

Not only will it be below normal, but it’s also coupled up with an active weather pattern with a few storms bringing doses of wintry precipitation this week.

For Monday, we’ll see some light scattered mix, but it will not an all day event. Just be cautious on the roads for some slick spots Monday morning south of the Pike.

Monday night into Tuesday, the precipitation becomes more widespread, with an area of wintry mix cutting across southern New England.

With several hours of a rain/snow mix, ice accumulation is likely in central MA and areas along and northwest of 495, which could spell for downed trees and power lines.

Not the best for driving either, with icy roads likely late Monday into Tuesday mid-day.

After a dose of wintry precipitation, it will changeover to rain along the immediate coastline, with interior New England getting the brunt of the ice. Farther in

This system finally lifts to our north, as showers taper by Tuesday evening’s commute.

Colder air returns Wednesday along with the sunshine. Highs on Wednesday struggle to make it into the mid-20s (with overnight lows slipping into the low teens early Wednesday and early Thursday mornings).

After a brief break in the action, another system moves in Thursday afternoon bringing snow that changes to a wintry mix. This mix lingers into early Friday before changing over to rain. Highs on Friday will be the warmest (and closest to seasonable) on the 7-day, near 40°.

Next Saturday brings back the sunshine and highs into the low 30s.