Chilly & Dry Now… Thanksgiving Rain

Soaking rains that moved through yesterday morning/midday dropped 1-2″ across much of the area, with even a few towns (orange strip on 2nd map below) northwest of Boston, exceeding 2″. Enough to put another dent into the drought as we continue to chip away at it.

Chilly air holds on today as highs head into the lower 40s with mostly sunny skies.

The next round of rain returns for Thanksgiving with temps in the 40s north of the Pike, 50s south. It’s another dent in the drought though, as another 0.5-1.0″ falls.

Friday will be mild with highs near 60 under a cloudy to partly sunny sky. Saturday and Sunday are seasonable, mid 40s to near 50. A spot shower is possible Saturday, but much of the weekend is dry.