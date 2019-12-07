Chilly & Dry Weekend, Warmer and Wet Start to the Week

We’re just two weeks away from the Winter Solstice and it certainly already felt like winter earlier this morning with morning lows in the single digits to to low 20s. Today, we’ll see high temperatures stretch into the upper 20s to mid 30s under sun-filled skies- a great day if you’re heading to find the perfect Christmas tree at a local farm, just be sure to bundle up.

Tonight, it will be another cold night as winds calm and under clear skies, lows will slip into the single digits for northern Worcester Co., southern NH, and the Merrimack Valley. Along the coast, expect teens to low 20s.

Sunday features clouds building in from the west as high pressure moves off the coast, shifting our wind direction to out of the south-southwest.

Rain returns Monday by midday and continues through the afternoon and evening commutes.

The showers are lighter on Tuesday, as temperatures will continue to be in the 50s both days.

Now there is still uncertainty for Wednesday as the cold front sweeps across the region. We may see the changeover to a wintry mix before it tapers to light snow. We will certainly keep an eye on it as we get closer.

Colder air slides back in behind the cold front with highs into the upper 20s to low 30s with lows in the teens for the end of the week.