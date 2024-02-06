We chalked up another day with quite a bit of sunshine yesterday as high temps topped the 40 degree mark for many. Sure, there was a bit of a cool breeze, but overall, with the 3rd day in a row of sunshine, it’s nice to see us on a weather winning streak. Enjoying the later sunsets now that some sun has been back?

We take a bit of a step back today as highs hold in the mid 30s and more clouds back in off the ocean. At first, the cloud cover is more prevalent this morning across Southeast Mass and much of the coastline. Then, by the afternoon, we’ll have more clouds back in inland too. While a few flurries and snow showers fly from time to time across Southeast Mass, not much more than scattered coatings of snow will fall.

The temp trend is up later this week, maxing out in the mid to upper 50s by Saturday? While we’ll track some showers at some point Saturday or Saturday evening, it doesn’t look like a big storm for us. A good car wash week overall.

The next shot of a more widespread storm will be some time in the next Monday pm/Tuesday AM timeframe.