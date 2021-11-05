Another chilly start kicks off this Friday morning with temps running in upper 20s and low 30s for many suburbs. While it’s a mainly dry start to the day, there are a few isolated, brief showers/sprinkles traversing eastern Plymouth County, dropping down toward the Cape. Again, very brief, and even in those locations, the day is mainly dry. Boston, north and west, lots of dry skies and sunshine kicks of the day and holds. Temps rise to near 50 this afternoon.





It’s cold and dry tonight with temps dropping back into the mid 20s in many towns outside the city of Boston with lows reaching the mid 30s in Boston.





Despite the chilly start to the weekend, the recovery is nice with highs in the low 50s Saturday and mid 50s Sunday.

One thing to watch for today, through the weekend, are the high tides. Midday tides the next several days are the astronomically highest of the month. This, combined with offshore storms stirring up the waters allowing for an additional 0.5′ tide height, will produce some splashover/minor coastal flooding near high tide.



The warm-up continues next week with highs in the 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday while remaining dry!