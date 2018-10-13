Chilly & Grey Saturday, Patchy Frost Early Sunday

Showers and temperatures into the 40s have made for a grey and chilly start to our weekend. Showers should move out by mid-afternoon, along with the cloud cover. We’ll see some glimpses of sunshine for a a couple hours prior to sunset, which is 6:06PM. However, after sunset temperatures will plummet under a mostly clear sky.

By first pitch of game 1 of the ALCS, temperatures will have slipped into the mid 40s under mostly clear skies.

Overnight into early Sunday, temperatures will continue to drop into the mid to upper 30s, which has prompted a Frost Advisory for areas west of the 95-corridor through early Sunday morning. This includes most of the Merrimack Valley, western and central MA, and southern NH.

Sunday, after a chilly start with some patchy frost, temperatures will rebound nicely under plentiful sunshine. Highs temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 50s to near 60. By kickoff for the Patriots game, expect temperatures to pull back to near 50.

Slightly warmer Monday, however we’ll see a slight chance for a few showers by the afternoon hours, followed by nice fall days Tuesday and Wednesday before we’re back in the 40s for high temperatures Thursday.