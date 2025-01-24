Another classic cold start to the day with clear skies and a snowpack in place. With little wind overnight, temps fell back into the single digits for many burbs while Boston starts the day off close to 20.

As sunshine holds on strong through the morning, temps area wide will have no problem bouncing up into the upper 20s to lower 30s. While a breeze 10-15mph adds a chill, the wind wont be overall strong. Some clouds mix in this afternoon as a passing late-day flurry is possible.

Numbers tonight fall back into the single digits and teens and rebound to near 30 Saturday.

Sunday will be a bit milder, upper 30s, but also breezier with more clouds. A spot snow shower/sprinkle is possible, but most of the day stays dry.

Monday and Tuesday are seasonable and breezy. It’ll get colder again Wednesday- Friday next week with the chance for some snow showers/light snow Tuesday night-Wednesday, pending where a wave of low pressure runs along a front.