Chilly Monday, Snow Showers Tuesday

7Weather- We start the week dry and chilly on Monday, and then snow moves in early Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be in the 20s Monday morning, and it will be breezy. Clouds increase throughout the day, and highs reach into the mid 30s.

Light snow showers start between 4-8 AM Tuesday morning. Mainly between 4-6 AM for areas along and south of the Pike, and between 6-8 AM for towns north of the Pike. The morning commute will be slow and there will be slick spots.

Areas north of the Pike will mainly stay as light snow through the afternoon. For Boston and areas along and south of the Pike will see a transition to a wintry mix by lunch time. Before the changeover Boston will get 2-3″ of snow.

Areas north of the Pike and along I-495 will likely see snow until the afternoon/evening commute. Plan on a slow ride.

Before the changeover, areas along and south of the Pike will get a coasting to 2″ of snow. Areas north of the Pike and I-95 will get 2-4″.