Chilly Mornings, Cool Afternoons

7Weather- This weekend is looking good after a gloomy week. Both days have sunshine and it will feel like a typical first weekend of November.

Expect a clear and chilly night. The wind dies down after midnight, and temperatures eventually drop into the 30s. Boston is forecast to fall into the 30s as well. This will be the first time since April 11th — 203 days ago!

We jump into the low 40s by mid-morning Saturday. Skies remain clear through the afternoon and highs are close to 50º.

Daylight Saving ends Sunday at 2 AM. We get an extra hour of sleep, but sunset will be at 4:35 PM.

There could be a few showers overnight Saturday, but they are out of here by sunrise Sunday. Sunday and Monday also have great weather. It is dry and seasonable with highs in the low and mid 50s.