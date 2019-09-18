Chilly Next 24hrs… Summer Warmth This Weekend

Cool air prevails today with more clouds in the mix, especially across Southeast Massachusetts, where a spot shower/few sprinkles are possible this morning. Rainfall will be limited, and much of the day is dry and breezy.

Skies clear for most tonight, and that’ll allow temperatures to drop off significantly. In fact, most of the area will have it’s chilliest overnight so far this September with lows in the some of the burbs in the upper 30s. It’ll be chilly enough that patchy frost will be possible early tomorrow morning across parts of western Mass.

The thought of frost is long gone by the weekend as summer surges back in with highs well into the 80s, especially away from the coast.