Chilly Next Couple of Days, Morning Showers New Year’s Eve

7Weather- Cold air gradually moves in tonight, and it settles in the area for the next couple of days. Wet weather moves in Thursday, but its not a washout.

Temperatures start between 26-32º on Tuesday, and we don’t move much from there with highs in the mid 30s in the afternoon. Windy conditions will make it feel like the low 20s in the afternoon, and like the teens in the evening.

Wednesday has a mix of clouds and sun with temperatures in the mid and upper 30s.

New Year’s Eve only looks wet early in the morning, the rest of the day is dry with chilly air gradually moving in. Highs reach into the upper 30s to low 40s.

We ring in 2021 with calm weather! Its dry, skies might even be clear, and temperatures are in the mid and upper 20s.

Most of New Year’s Day is dry. The wet weather moves in throughout the evening, and sticks around overnight. Chilly air is around as the precipitation moves in, so it could start as a brief mix north and west of I-495. Highs are in the upper 30s to low 40s. It is breezy, but we’re not expecting damaging wind gusts.