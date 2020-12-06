Chilly Next Few Days

7Weather- The chilly air will stick around for the next few days.

Monday starts with sunshine and cold temperatures in the mid 20s. The rest of the day will have a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the mid 30s. It won’t be as breezy as it was Sunday, so we won’t be dealing with much of a wind chill.

Cold air will move over the relatively warm ocean Monday night into Tuesday morning. This could lead to ocean-effect snow for the South Shore, and the Cape. Little to no accumulation is expected, but don’t be surprised if you get a coating of snow in this areas.

The onshore wind along with an upper level low will keep the rest of the day mainly cloudy. Highs only make it into the low and mid 30s.

Wednesday still has lots of clouds, and highs reach into the upper 30s. We’re back to seasonable temperatures Thursday and Friday in the low and mid 40s.

The next chance for rain comes late Saturday into Sunday next weekend.