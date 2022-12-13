7Weather- The weather is calm the next two days, and then a storm system brings in wet weather to end the week.

There will be a cold wind tomorrow! Temperatures start in the low 20s, but it will feel like the single digits and teens. Highs make it into the upper 30s, but wind chills stay in the 20s. There will be a mix of sun and clouds with perhaps more clouds along the coast.

There could be drizzle with a few flakes mixed in along the coast in the evening and through the first half of the night.

Thursday looks overcast with highs near 40º. The day starts in the mid and upper 30s and we don’t move much from there. There could be patchy drizzle that develops along the coast in the afternoon. Expect a breeze to linger into at the coastline.

Showers arrive overnight Thursday. Right now it looks like the precipitation starts as a brief mix and then changes to all rain for areas in green below.

Locations outside of I-495 (the pink color below) starts as snow and then transitions into a wintry mix, and then eventually all rain. Northern Worcester County and areas north and west of Manchester, NH will likely see snow for this event. Because this system is changing so much, we haven’t put out a snow map yet.