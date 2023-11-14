We’ve started the week off on a cool note and tonight will be another cool one. Clouds overnight last night helped keep temperatures up near the freezing mark. But with clearer skies tonight and the wind backing down, we’ll cool off quickly once again. Many towns will fall down into the 20s overnight.

Once we get through tonight the story becomes the warm up! Temperatures today actually weren’t too far off from average. We’re typically at about 52° this time of year and most us made it to the upper 40s or even 50° today. Tomorrow will be a few degrees warmer, getting most of us close to that 52° mark.

High pressure that’s in control of our weather this week and is keeping the sunshine around will gradually slide eastward. Right now its location is giving us a north wind that is draining cool air into New England. You can see the cool signal over us with warmer temperatures for the rest of the country. But as that high pressure slides off shore, it’ll switch our winds to the southwest and send the warmer air inbound for the rest of the work week.

Mild temperatures and sunshine is the story for Thursday and Friday. While Saturday stays mild, sunshine won’t stick around. In fact, we’re heading back to something we know all to well this year… weekend rain.

Temperatures aren’t bad for Saturday but it looks like another round of rain is inbound for the weekend. Rain looks to start after midnight on Friday and last through the morning hours Saturday. Saturday afternoon looks more promising for drying out, but it’s likely clouds will stick around all day. We’ll have more sunshine for Sunday but temperatures will head back to the 40s.