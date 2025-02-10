With a widespread 4-8″ across Southern New England Saturday night and yesterday, the landscape is certainly a winter one this morning. While winter temps have been below average so far, snowfall is also below average, even with the new snow we picked up over the weekend.

The fresh snow on the ground won’t be in a hurry to go anywhere over the next few days as seasonably chilly air remains in place. Highs today run in the upper 20s in the Worcester Hills to low to mid 30s across eastern Mass. Temps fade into the teens tonight. The temps pattern is similar over the next 3 days.

How about more snow? Not much more through Wednesday as a passing flurry or snow shower today won’t add up to much. There is a close call with a storm Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, but most of that moisture stays south. While some spots may catch a coating to an inch near the south coast, it won’t be much of an impact for most.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning, precip will be more widespread. It’ll start as snow, then flip to a mix/rain. Initially, 1-3″ of snow is possible before the flip.

Thursday evening – Saturday afternoon is dry, then the next storm is up.



Saturday evening, snow likely breaks out. That snow may mix/change to rain Saturday night/Sunday, but we’ll be closely monitoring that track, as it’ll determine rain/snow lines and who gets how much.