It’s almost a cut and paste pattern this morning vs. yesterday morning as temps run in the mid 30s to near 40 and winds chills hover in the mid 20s to low 30s. With that said, the breeze isn’t quite as strong on the higher gusts, with gusts today running 20-30mph vs. the 35+mph gusts we had yesterday. While sunshine is strong this morning, I do expect more clouds around midday with highs maxing out in the low to mid 50s.





We’ll take another step in the milder direction tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Still below average, but with wind not as strong, it’ll feel a bit better at the ball fields and playgrounds. We’ll stay dry with intervals of sun and clouds.





Sunday looks great from start to finish. Temps warm quickly through the morning after an early morning chilly start. Highs reach the mid to upper 60s inland and near 60 at the coast with a light onshore breeze kicking in. A great morning for the Walk for Hunger event too!





Early to mid next week looks seasonably mild for early May with highs generally in the 60s. A few spotty showers are possible Monday night and again Wednesday.