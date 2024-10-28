A chill is back in the air this morning as a cooler pattern settles in for a couple more days before the bounce back in temps is quite dramatic. Relative humidity is still low this afternoon and with the dry grounds, then brush fire risk is still elevated. Highs today max out in the lower 50s. Tomorrow we’ll go from the 30s in the morning to the mid to upper 50s in the afternoon as clouds increase.

As a warm front slides through tomorrow evening, it’ll produce some showers, but most of them light, dropping a tenth of an inch or less for most. So not exactly a drought denter by any stretch.

On the other side of that warm front, temps take off Wednesday, reaching the low 70s in the afternoon. From there, we step it up another notch of two for Halloween. That’ll send numbers soaring up into the mid 70s to low 80s! 81 is the record to beat in Boston. We’ll be close to it, but may fall just shy of it.

Friday is moving day as scattered showers along a cold front slides through, sending the warmth packing and allowing a much cooler pattern to settle in for the weekend.