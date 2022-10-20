Rinse and repeat as we turn on the heat. Another chilly start kicks off this Thursday morning with patchy frost outside the City of Boston as temps have dipped into the low to mid 30s for many.



Just like yesterday, more sunshine than clouds win out as temps rebound into the mid to upper 50s. The breeze picks up too, gusting 20-30mph out of the west to southwest.



Tomorrow, we’ll start cool again, but the rebound is nice as highs push into the low 60s. The breeze won’t be as strong, with gusts around 10-18mph.

Saturday looks fantastic with highs in the 65-70 range and mostly sunny skies.



Clouds do increase Sunday morning and the wave of low pressure moving up the east coast looks to throw in some showers by the afternoon. That unsettled weather will linger into Monday, including the chance of showers for the Pats game.