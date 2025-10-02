Cool, crisp air greets us on this Thursday morning with temps in the upper 30s and lower 40s for many locations away from the coast. Winds are lighter too, with the exception of a bit of a breeze across Southeast Mass, especially near the coast. With that said, gusts are only around 20-25mph there, and will fade this afternoon. It’ll be another dry day from start to finish with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s this afternoon, coolest along the immediate coast.

With clear skies and light winds tonight, temps tumble quickly this evening, bottoming out in the mid 30s to low 40s for most early tomorrow morning. With winds kicking west, the rebound is quick, and temps bounce back into the lower 70s for the afternoon.

Summer makes a return over the weekend and sticks around right through mid-week next week. The next chance of rain won’t roll in until sometime Wednesday afternoon or Wednesday night.