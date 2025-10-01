Winds of change are in the air this morning as the breeze has kicked in out of the northeast. That wind is quiet gusty for some too, pushing past 30mph at times along the Southeast Mass coast, where it’ll continue to run 30-40mph+ at times through the day. The air is much cooler this afternoon too with highs only recovering into the low to mid 60s this afternoon. We stay mostly sunny as the pattern stays dry through the next 7 days. Tonight will be chilly, we lows in the 40s for many, even some 30s deep inland.

The wind increase today is thanks to the pressure gradient tightening up between the high to our north and the hurricanes to our south. While no direct impacts or even fringe moisture is expected here, the gusty coastal breeze and the large swells sent back to our coastline is creating high surf and a high rip current risk today. Tomorrow will be elevated too, just not quite as high.

Tomorrow, the skies are bright and the air is crisp with highs in the lower 60s. The winds won’t be as strong and with diminishing winds and clear skies Thursday night, it’ll set the stage for a chilly overnight with some eastern Mass burbs in the mid to upper 30s.

The bounce back is very quick on Friday though as we head bank toward 70 for the afternoon.

Not warm enough for you? How’s 80 Saturday? Or 83 on Sunday? The weekend will feature a summery pattern for the first weekend in Augtober… I mean October. Early to mid week next week, the warmth continues.

Yes, it’ll be warm Saturday afternoon, but it looks great for the making strides event in Boston with 8am temps in the 50s, mid 60s by 10am, then mid 70s to near 80 in the afternoon.